A shocking video from a branch of Union Bank in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral, showing a heated altercation between a cashier and a customer’s son, which eventually turned physical.

The incident took place when a woman arrived at the bank to withdraw Rs 5 lakh from her account, accompanied by her son. However, the cashier objected to the withdrawal, allegedly questioning the presence of the woman’s son. As tensions escalated, the cashier took the matter to the bank manager’s chamber, where he continued to engage aggressively with both the woman and her son.

The son, seen in the video, repeatedly tells the cashier not to misbehave, but the bank official allegedly threatens them instead of addressing their concerns professionally. The situation spiralled out of control, leading to a physical push and shove between the cashier and the son, shocking onlookers inside the bank.

The video was shot by the woman’s son on his mobile camera.

The viral video as shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle called ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ with a caption: “A woman came to the bank to withdraw Rs 5 lakh. For security reasons, her son also came along. The cashier objected to this. The cashier refused to give the money, Union Bank of India in Rampur UP.” (sic)

A woman came to the bank to withdraw Rs 5 lakh. For security reasons, her son also came along. The cashier objected to this. The cashier refused to give the money, Union Bank of India in Rampur UP.

pic.twitter.com/V61JEYJaEl — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 4, 2025

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens criticising the bank staff’s unprofessional conduct and calling for strict action against the cashier. Many are demanding an official response from the bank regarding the behaviour of its employees.

PNN