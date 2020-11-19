Rourkela: Vigilance sleuths caught Banki forester of Rourkela forest division Bijay Kumar Kothi red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, Thursday.

According to a source, Raju Nag of Kuchelata village of the district had come to the corrupt official for processing a document. Raju was seeking the release of his two-wheeler which had been seized earlier by the official. Raju is a saw-mill owner of the locality.

Kothi asked Raju for Rs 10,000 to do his work. Raju then sought the help of the Vigilance Department and accordingly a trap was laid. Kothi was caught red-handed by the sleuths while he was receiving the chemical laced notes from Raju at his residence. Sleuths then conducted raids at various properties owned by Kothi at various locations including a resident at Kenduapada in Sundargarh Town.

Further investigation is on. The accused Kothi will be forwarded to court Friday.

