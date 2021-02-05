Mumbai: A massive surge in Banking stocks lifted India’s equity indices during the morning trade session Friday with the NSENifty50 crossing the 15,000 points mark.

Amongst sectoral indices, interest rate sensitive stocks such as banking, auto and capital goods rose before the announcement of the final monetary policy review of 2020-21.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 crosses the 15,000 points mark during the session, but receded afterwards.

At 9.50 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 50,895.58, higher by 281.29 points or 0.56 per cent from its previous close of 50,255.75.

The Nifty50 traded at 14,960.80, higher by 65.15 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close.