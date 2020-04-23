Bhubaneswar: The state government, Thursday, rescheduled the working hours of all banks operating in the state. All banks will now operate in the morning hours.

The decision was taken to ensure social distancing in the banks.

Moreover, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management department has rescheduled the working hours in the view of summer season.

In a notification, government said, “All banks operating in the state except those in the limits of Cuttack, Puri, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Koraput, and Bhubaneswar shall function from 8 am to 2 pm with customer service hours from 8am to 1pm till the lockdown period is over.”

The department also said that opening of banks in early hours is likely to avoid heavy rush in bank premises ensuring proper social distance.

Earlier, the state government had directed all banks to operate from 10am to 2pm due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The government has directed all banks to follow norms strictly ensuring social distance during working hours.

The state government offices except those in Cuttack, Puri, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Koraput, and Bhubaneswar are functioning morning hours – 7 am to 1 pm – from April 10 to June 15.