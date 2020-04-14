Joda: While a war is being fought against coronavirus across the globe, the residents of Kamarjoda Tarini Chowk and Bansapani area on the outskirts of mineral-rich Joda town in Keonjhar district are fighting a different battle against pollution.

Defying lockdown, hundreds of residents Monday came out of their houses and blocked State Highway-2 (Joda-Bamebari Road) and obstructed it for nearly three hours – disrupting essential services traffic plying on it.

According to the protestors, they live on both sides of the SH-2 where continuous movement of mineral trucks have added to noise and air pollution. Every time a truck passes through the stretch, it kicks off thick dust from the road that flows towards their villages. There has always been a thick layer of dust on the roof of their houses, trees and vegetable plants all year round.

The agitating people complained that most of the residents of Kamarjoda Tarini Chowk and Bansapani area are suffering from respiratory issues owing to the heavy air pollution in the area.

They demanded water to be sprinkled on the entire stretch at least thrice a day.

The road blockade was called off following the intervention of Joda police.

