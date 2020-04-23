Bargarh: Bargarh district administration Thursday said that it would start paddy procurement for Rabi season from May 8.

A decision in this context was taken in a meeting of farmers’ representatives, government officials and public representative of Bargarh, Attabira, Padmapur, Barpali and Bijepur blocks held through the video conferencing.

According to a source in the district administration, the supply officers will procure paddy with the help of 51 PACS which includes 124 market yards and 14 SHG groups in the district. The district administration will deploy 114 millers with the help of custom milling in the district.

The departmental authorities informed, “We will try to complete the paddy procurement process by June 15. Additional procurement centres will be opened in the district if needed.”

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, only 30 farmers will be allowed in each procurement centre to sell their paddy. The farmers have been asked to use masks and maintain social distancing while selling their paddy.

Notably, paddy is being harvested in 73,760 hectares of land in the district. As many as 52,000 farmers have registered their name at different PACS of the district.