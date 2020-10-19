Bargarh: COVID-19 tally in Bargarh district reached 8,043 Monday with 46 fresh cases, district information and public relations officer Kalyani Dash said.

According to data provided by Dash, Padmapur block reported maximum nine cases, followed by Bargarh municipality area and Bargarh block (six each), Padmapur NAC and Ambabhona block (five each), Bijepur block and Barpali block (three each), Atabira block, Atabira NAC, Sohela block and Bhatli block (two each) and Gaisilet block (one).

Out of 8,043 cases, 7,371 patients have so far recovered from the disease and 657 patients are still undergoing treatment. The deadly disease has so far claimed 15 lives in the district, Dash added.

After reporting about 100 fresh COVID-19 cases per day for a while, the number of new cases have gone down in last few days. The situation, however, remains critical.

Notably, a man from Rishida village under Bheden police limits in this district — identified as Prahallad Bisi — had claimed that he had developed COVID-19 vaccine in September. A joint team of drug inspectors from Sambalpur and Bargarh districts including local police had conducted a raid and seized all the untested so-called vaccines. Later, the man was arrested for violating the Drugs Act.

PNN