Bijepur: Daily wagers in this town of Bargarh district have been hit hard by the spiralling prices of potato as they struggle to make both ends meet during the 21-day lockdown. With lockdown strictly enforced in the district, the labourers are without any work and income. Amid all this, the sudden spurt in the potato prices, which is their daily diet, have left them wondering where their next meal will come from.

The daily wagers alleged that shop owners are creating a shortage by hoarding potato and thereby increasing the price. Even a couple of days back potato was being sold at Rs 15-20 a kilogram. However, Wednesday prices climbed to Rs 30-35 a kilogram. Labourers said that a shortage has been created by unscrupulous traders who are taking advantage of the present situation to make a few quick bucks.

“Due to the lockdown we cannot earn. The soaring prices of essential commodities have affected us severely. With the prices of potatoes and onions increasing, we are in deep trouble as the two items are staple food for us,” said a couple of daily wagers here Thursday.

Retailers however, have a different tale to narrate. “Even a few days back we were buying a 50kg sack from retailers at Rs 900. Now they have increased the price to Rs 1,200. So we have also been forced to hike the rates,” they informed. “We have informed the district administration about this hike, but till date nothing has happened,” they added.

Local people have urged the district administration to take immediate steps to check the price hike.

PNN