Bargarh: A large number of farmers in Bargarh district went on a protest Wednesday alleging severe irregularities in the paddy procurement system at various mandis. They protested in a unique way by eating ‘Pakhala’. They squatted on the balcony of the District Collectorate office here and vented out their anger.

Sources said, farmers of Bheden block in Bargarh district took part in the protests. They alleged that the millers are not buying the paddy stock from procurement centres for which they are facing financial constraints. The farmers also pointed out that the civil supply officers are also not prompting the millers to buy the stock.

The agitating farmers said that more than 1,000 paddy sacks are lying unsold in the mandis. They said they have asked the district administration to look into the matter, but to no avail.

With monsoon fast approaching, farmers are now worried that the sacks which have not been procured will be destroyed. Unseasonal rains have also compounded their problems. The farmers called off their agitation after getting assurance from officials of the district administration that unsold paddy will be procured soon.

