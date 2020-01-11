Puri: With the 11-day long open-air theatre Dhanu Yatra in Bargarh coming to an end Friday, Bhubaneswar Pradhan, who played king Kansa’s character, reached Puri Saturday to seek forgiveness from Lord Jagannath for all the sins he had committed during the festival.

After reaching Puri, Pradhan called on Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami NIschalananda Saraswati seeking his blessings and regretted insulting the Lords while acting in the play.

Subsequently, the actor took a holy dip in the sea and then had a darshan of Lord Jagannath at Srimandir and supplicated for forgiveness.

Several other artists who acted as his courtiers during the play also accompanied Pradhan to Puri.

PNN