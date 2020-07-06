Bargarh: Three persons belonging to Bhukta area under Ambabhona police limits in Bargarh district have landed in trouble for their alleged denial and noncooperation to give swab samples for conducting COVID-19 tests.

According to reports, a medical team comprising of Urmila Sahara and a few others had visited Bhukta village July 3 for collecting swab samples from a person named Gopal Patikar (50). However, Gopal and his relatives Madha Patikar (50) and Saudagar Patikar (35) did not cooperate with the medical team, thereby refusing to give samples and using filthy languages against the team members.

Acting on an FIR lodged by Urmila, Ambabhona police has filed a case (No.-103/20) against the three accused, the district information and public relation officer Kalyani Das informed Monday.

PNN