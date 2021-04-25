Bargarh: That a COVID-19 patient reached hospital wearing a pair of raincoats and riding pillion a motorcycle has been the talk of the town in Bargarh.

According to a source, Dushmant Pradhan from Ichhapali village under Padmapur sub-division had been under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Saturday night, he became unwell. His family members immediately called up 108. Three hours went by but no ambulance arrived.

Since he could not afford to wait for more, he put on his raincoat, rode pillion a motorcycle and reached the Padmapur sub-divisional hospital.

Locals, meanwhile, pulled up the local administration for not being able to provide an ambulance to a serious patient.

Notably, Bargarh Sunday registered 262 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. While the district’s caseload is 14,024, the numbers of active cases and recoveries are 2,257 and 11,723 respectively. The disease has so far claimed 44 lives in the district.

