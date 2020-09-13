Bargarh: Eight children from Bimaladevi Sevashram in this district testing positive for COVID-19 Sunday has been a cause of concern for the district administration.

The district Sunday reported 146 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of them, 11 were inmates of Bimaladevi Sevashram located near Bardol cement town on the outskirts of Bargarh town. The infected inmates include eight children and three adults aged between 20 and 50.

Meanwhile the administration has started shifting the inmates of the centre to COVID-19 hospitals. The administration has reportedly been asked to take all the measures to stop further spread of the virus at the centre.

Informing about the district’s COVID-19 situation, district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Kalyani Dash said that with the fresh addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 4,324. Of them, 2,675 patients have recovered from the disease and the rest 1,640 patients are undergoing treatment either at COVID hospitals or in home isolation. The disease has so far claimed nine lives in the district.

PNN