Baripada: The annual bird census in seven forest ranges of Mayurbhanj district recorded a slight fall in birds, a report said. However, bad weather was cited as a hurdle in proper sighting of birds.

Most of the birds were domestic species while no bird from abroad was sighted. In winter, migratory birds from various parts of the country and abroad gather in water bodies across the district. The bird counting was held for two days starting from February 3. Baripada forest division recorded 8, 157 birds while its number was 8, 681 last year. In the current year, there is a fall of 524 birds in the forest division.

According to sources in the division, 45 water bodies including 13 water bodies in Betanoti range, three in Udala range, four in Deuli range, 13 in Baripada range, two in Kaptipada range, five in Bangiriposi range and five in Rasagobindapur range were covered under bird census. Last year, 48 water bodies were covered for census.

According to the census report, 2602 birds were sighted in Betanoti range, 420 in Udala, 2005 in Deuli, 669 in Bangiripopsi, 1679 in Baripada range, 381 in Kaptipada range and 401 in Rasgobindapur range.

Baripada DFO Sayam Mallick said birds could not be properly sighted due to bad weather conditions this year. The department came to know that the census had to record a fall in bird sightings. No birds from abroad were sighted during the census, he added.