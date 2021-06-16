Udala: In an untoward incident Tuesday night, a warder of Baripada Jail allegedly attacked an ASI during a mask checking drive that was being carried out by Udala police in Mayurbhanj district.

The jail warder was identified as Manoj Kumar Kuanr. The warder and three others were standing near Aurobinda School in the locality without wearing masks. A patrolling team of Udala police reached the spot in the meantime. When Sashi Bhusan Parida — the ASI on duty — warned them for violating Covid-19 safety protocols, Kuanr reacted strongly, a source said.

Also read: Odisha announces partial unlock; fresh guidelines issued

The situation turned ugly moments later as the warder roughed up the ASI. Other police personnel present in the patrolling vehicle tried to nab Kuanr and make him sit inside the vehicle. The warder, however, abused them verbally, the source added.

Both the jail warder and police ASI sustained injuries in the incident. Kuanr was taken to the Udala police station for interrogation. The jail warder was in an inebriated condition, a police official alleged.

PNN