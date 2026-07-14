Bhubaneswar: Baripada Railway Station under the jurisdiction of Kharagpur Division in Mayurbhanj district and Kesinga Railway Station in Kalahandi District have been transformed into modern, accessible and passenger-friendly railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Baripada, the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj, serves as a crucial gateway for local passengers, traders and tourists visiting the region, especially attractions like Similipal Tiger Reserve. It is likely to yield both functional and economic benefits for the region and its rail users.

Redeveloped at an approximate cost of Rs 22 crore, Kesinga station now offers significantly improved passenger amenities and infrastructure.

The project includes modernisation of the existing station building, development of a new second entry to ensure smoother passenger movement, construction of a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) equipped with three lifts for barrier-free accessibility, improvement of platform surfaces and platform shelters, widening of approach roads, development of pedestrian pathways and a modern drainage system.

Passenger amenities have also been substantially upgraded with improved toilets, a retiring room and dormitory.