Cuttack: Actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty skipped the mediation scheduled for January 22 to amicably settle his dispute with wife Barsha Priyadarshini.

Both Anubhav and his wife Barsha had been summoned to attend the mediation centre January 22. A bench of family counsellors led by Trend Mediator Smita Ranjan Patnaik was present at the centre, waiting for the couples’ arrival.

It was at about 11:00 am that Barsha turned up at the court. But, Anubhav did not. Citing important engagement in Delhi, he skipped the mediation schedule.

The court has fixed February 27 for the next counseling, it was learnt.

Notably, it is Barsha who had first leveled allegations of domestic violence against the actor. She filed a case under ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ before the SDJM, Cuttack. The actress has demanded alimony from her husband.

In response to the complaint filed by Barsha, Anubhav had also filed a divorce petition against his wife at Patiala court.

