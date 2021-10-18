Dubai: KL Rahul’s (51, 24b, 6×4, 3×6) brutal yet elegant fifty sealed the second opener’s debate while his opening partner Ishan Kishan (70 retd., 46b, 7×4, 3×6) also grabbed the opportunity as India warmed-up nicely with a seven-wicket win over England in the opening practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India chased a target of 189 with an over to spare. In a game where result was secondary, Rahul’s touch would have certainly made skipper Virat Kohli pleased as punch. Kishan did his case no harm once Rahul was gone.

India in the first game ticked some boxes that includes two senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Mohammed Shami (3/40) hitting the straps straightaway with some fast and accurate deliveries. The third angle to this ‘triangle’ – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/54), however, went for runs.

Kohli (11) didn’t score much but that would be least of concerns for the Indian team. Rishabh Pant (29 n o) smashed the bowlers, while Suryakumar Yadav (8) did look a bit scratchy. Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 16.

Earlier, England posted 188/5, mainly due to Jonny Bairstow (49, 36b, 4×4, 1×6), Moeen Ali (43 n o, 20b, 4×4, 2×6) and Liam Livingstone (30). Besides the pacers, R Ashwin (0/23) bowled brilliantly despite being wicketless, while leggie Rahul Chahar (1/43) went for runs.

Brief scores: England 188/5 (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43 n o; Mohammed Shami 3/40) lost to India 192/3 (Ishan Kishan 70 retd., KL Rahul 51) by 7 wickets.