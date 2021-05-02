Bhubaneswar: Hours after the 14-day lockdown announcement Sunday, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das urged the people to stay home and follow safety protocols.

The minister took to his Twitter handle and said, “Due to continues rise in covid-19 cases, the state has imposed a 14 day lockdown from 5th May. I urge everyone to stay home & follow safety protocols.” (SIC)

Due to continues rise in covid-19 cases, the state has imposed a 14 day lockdown from 5th May. I urge everyone to stay home & follow safety protocols. #nabadasjsg #nabadashealthminister #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/oBn8nawR4y — Naba Kisore Das (@nabadasjsg) May 2, 2021

The state government’s lockdown announcement, meanwhile, was received warmly on social media platforms with many users thanking the government for the decision.

Notably, Odisha registered 8,015 new cases Sunday, taking the caseload to 4,62,622. At the same time, the state reported 14 new fatalities, pushing the toll to 2,068.

The 14-day lockdown announced Sunday will be implemented from May 5 morning. During this period essential commodities will be available. People will be allowed to purchase essential commodities within 500-metre radius of their residence from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm. However, this relaxation will not be there during weekends.

PNN