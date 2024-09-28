Bhubaneswar: The Dakhina Odisha Unnayana Parishada Friday urged the state government to officially set up Southern Odisha Development Council (SODC) for the development of south Odisha. The issue was raised by Parishad chairman Bhrugu Baxipatra during the outfit’s 20th anniversary held at Gita Govinda Sadan here.

The event, chaired by Baxipatra, saw the presence of notable figures including Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan, Parlakhemundi MLA Rupesh Panigrahi and other dignitaries like organisation’s secretary Bipin Bihari Panda. The council, which operates across seven districts – Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam – highlighted the region’s persistent underdevelopment despite its contributions to the state’s economy. During the meeting, the 11th edition of the council’s journal, ‘Dakshinavarta’, was unveiled. The discussions centred on the region’s lack of a dedicated development council, a promise that remains unfulfilled by the state government. “While Western Odisha Development Council is already there and the government has formed a task force for establishment of Northern Odisha Development Council, Southern Odisha continues to be sidelined. We urged the government to start the process of establishment of the Southern Odisha Development Counci,” said Baxipatra.

MP Khan urged the formation of a delegation to meet with the state government. “We hope the government will cooperate and address these pressing issues,” he said. Panigrahi said, “Any further delay in addressing the needs of Southern Odisha is unacceptable.” Key topics of discussion included promoting local employment through cottage industries, eco-friendly tourism around historical sites like Mahendragiri, and exploring renewable energy resources. Khan also voiced concerns about large-scale projects like the expansion of Gopalpur port.