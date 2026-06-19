Bhubaneswar: With schools reopening across the state Thursday after the summer vacation, district administrations have revised school timings and extended precautionary measures amid continuing heatwave conditions and high humidity. The administrations of Cuttack and Khurda have directed all schools to operate during morning hours from June 19 to June 25 in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

In Cuttack, the District Education Officer has directed all government and private schools, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and higher secondary schools to function from 6:30am to 10:30am until June 25 to prevent heat-related illnesses among students. Examinations, however, will continue as scheduled. Similarly, the Khurda district administration has instructed all government, aided and private schools, from Sishu Vatika to Class XII, to hold classes only during morning hours from June 19 to June 25 in view of the prevailing heatwave and high humidity. The directives come amid persistent concerns over heat wave conditions and high humidity following the reopening of schools after the summer vacation