Madikeri: The Karnataka Police Thursday arrested a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student on charges of recording romantic videos with different young women — mostly daughters of local political leaders — and making them viral on social media.

The incident was reported from the Madikeri Rural police station in Kodagu district. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Savad, a BBA student at a reputed college in the Sampigehalli locality of Bengaluru.

Police stated that the accused has been involved in relationships with several young women and had recorded private moments on his mobile phone. These videos were allegedly leaked and later went viral on social media, triggering public outrage. Police added that many of the young women featured in the videos have been identified as daughters of local politicians

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused’s friends may have leaked the private videos. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Kodagu Development Committee president Prasanna Bhat, following which the police took up the investigation.

Meanwhile, videos showing a group of youths being attacked have also surfaced. Police suspect that the attack may have been carried out by Mohammad Savad’s friends against those who allegedly made the videos viral. However, no formal complaint has been received in this regard so far.

Considering the seriousness of the case, police have launched a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the matter. More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.

It can be noted that recently alleged private videos showing Karnataka DGP Ramchandra Rao in a compromising position with a woman inside his chambers went viral on social media, stirring a huge controversy. Even as the senior IPS officer Rao claimed that the alleged videos are morphed and people are trying to target him, the government suspended him pending inquiry.

In February 2025, a Karnataka pharmacist was arrested for sexually assaulting multiple women, including a child, and filming over 60-70 obscene videos. These videos were taken without the women’s consent, including while they visited his pharmacy and in other private situations. The police have seized the videos as evidence and registered a case under the IT Act and POCSO Act.