Bhubaneswar: A dense layer of fog engulfed the Capital City Friday morning, thereby affecting vehicular movement. Visibility was reduced to as low as 10 metres in many parts of the city.

Meanwhile, under the impact of western disturbances, several parts of the state are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next four days starting Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar forecasted.

“A western disturbance will pass through northward location. Under its impact, several districts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall from January 21 to January 24,” the meteorological centre chief HR Biswas informed.

“Coastal districts, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj will experience light rainfall Friday. Some places of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Deogarh including few places of the North Interior districts will experience light to moderate rainfall Saturday. The rainfall activities are likely to increase Sunday,” the director Biswas added.

“Moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara districts Sunday and the remaining Odisha districts will witness light to moderate rainfall in few isolated places. The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease Monday. However, Coastal areas and adjoining districts of Interior Odisha may witness rainfall activities in isolated places,” the director stated adding that Bhubaneswar will experience light to moderate rainfall January 23 and January 24.

Temperature Forecast:

Minimum (night) temperature is likely to rise gradually by 3°C to 4°C during next three days and no major change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood (valid for the next 24 hours)

Sky will chiefly remain clear. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28°C and 15°C, respectively.

PNN