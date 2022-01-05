Kolkata: BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation, her mother Dona Ganguly said Wednesday.

Sana, who is asymptomatic, took the test following a “sore throat” on Tuesday and the result came out positive, said Dona who was found negative for coronavirus.

A couple of other members of the Ganguly family are also down with the virus, she said.

“Since dada (Sourav) tested positive for Covid-19, we have been taking the test every day. I am negative, but Sana tested positive for the disease,” Dona told PTI when contacted.

Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised last month after having tested positive for Covid-19. The 49-year-old was discharged from the facility on December 31 and is in home isolation.

On the health condition of her husband, Dona said he is “recovering”.

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice last year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.

PTI