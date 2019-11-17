New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been given a clean chit by Ethics Officer DK Jain as the former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President has tendered his resignation to CAB Secretary Abhishek Dalmiya.

In the order, accessed by IANS, Jain has noted that Ganguly has resigned and as a result, the issue of whether there is any ‘Conflict of Interest’ on the part of Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer.

Ganguly in the letter to Abhishek Dalmiya wrote: “Due to my taking over as the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India on 23rd October, 2O19, I hereby resign from the post of President of Cricket Association of Bengal with immediate effect.”

Jain in his order said: “In my view, in the light of the aforenoted development, the issue of whether there is any ‘Conflict of Interest’ on the part of Mr Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer. Resultantly, the present Complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such. The copies of this order be sent to the Complainant, Mr Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI.”

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed a complaint claiming that Ganguly was not just the CAB President, but was also its representative to the BCCI annual general meeting (AGM).

(IANS)