London: The Indian team are currently in the UK for a five-Test series. They will continue their 20-day break as of now even as England’s ODI team have been forced into isolation after the outbreak of coronavirus in their squad. The BCCI is worried, but as of now, India’s cricket body is keeping a watch on the situation. As of now the possibility of recalling back the Indian team is not being contemplated.

The players of the Indian team are set to re-assemble here July 14. They will proceed to Durham for a two-week training cum first-class game against a Select County XI.

“We are aware of the situation. Obviously, ECB and the local health authorities will provide us with any change in existing health safety protocols. Those will be strictly followed,” a senior BCCI official said Tuesday. “But we haven’t been told anything as of now. The players have not yet been told to cut short their downtime,” the source added.

Presently, most of the players are in and around London. They are enjoying time off with their families and partners. A few are in countryside. Rishabh Pant went to watch a Euro 2020 game while other players have been spotted at Wimbledon.

Once the players assemble here, they are expected to be tested again and then allowed to enter the bio-bubble. England has seen a rise in Delta-3 variant cases in the country.

Meanwhile it has been decided that the Test series between India and England will be played in front of capacity crowds. This decision was taken after the UK government announced lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions on gathering of people. It remains to be seen what the BCCI does on this issue as England players have now tested positive.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that all legal Covid-19 lockdown restrictions will come to an end July 19. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks and limit on crowd at indoor, outdoor and sports events.

“We will remove all legal limits on the numbers of meeting indoors and outdoors,” Johnson was quoted as saying by ‘Sky Sports’.

“We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs. We will lift the limit on number of visitors to care homes and number of people attending concerts, theatres and sports events,” he added.

The five-Test series between India and England starts August 4 at Nottingham on August 4.