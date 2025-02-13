New Delhi: Families of Indian cricketers will not be accompanying the players for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has enforced its new travel policy, which takes effect for the first time during this tournament.

The Indian team will begin its Champions Trophy campaign February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by matches against Pakistan scheduled for February 23 and New Zealand March 2. Despite the tournament spanning just over three weeks, the BCCI’s travel policy dictates that players’ families will not be allowed to join them for the duration of the trip. According to the new rules, families can only join players for up to two weeks on tours lasting 45 days or more.

BCCI confirms policy

A senior BCCI official confirmed to PTI that no exceptions are being made for this tour. “One of the senior players had enquired about it, and he was told the policy decision would be followed. If there are any exceptions, the individual will have to bear the full cost, as the BCCI will not cover any expenses,” the official explained.

The BCCI’s policy document outlines that families of players can visit for one period of up to two weeks during overseas tours longer than 45 days. Any deviation from this policy requires pre-approval from the coach, captain, and GM Operations, and additional costs must be borne by the players themselves.

Families to join team during England tour

However, families will be allowed to join the Indian team during the five-Test tour of England later this year, which spans over two months. The specific dates for their two-week stay will be decided at a later time.

New policy in response to Australia tour

The introduction of this travel policy follows India’s disappointing 1-3 defeat in the 2020–21 Test series in Australia. The BCCI implemented these changes to enhance discipline and cohesion within the squad. The policy also aims to streamline travel logistics, with further regulations already in place.

Strict rules on team travel

As per the new guidelines, players must now travel together for all team events. “No player can request a private vehicle for practice, and state units have been notified of these changes,” the senior BCCI official stated.

In addition, personal staff, including managers and agents, will now stay at different hotels from the team. The BCCI is also arranging chefs to meet players’ dietary requirements.

The policy reforms, which include stricter adherence to domestic cricket commitments during time off from international fixtures, have already been observed. Players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav have featured in domestic competitions while on break from national duties.

PNN & Agencies