Bhubaneswar: In a bid to improve city’s aesthetics, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has invited private agencies for upkeep and plantation of medians and junctions of primary road network of about 21.23 kms.

An Expression of Interest (EoI) in this regard has made available by the BDA from Monday with Nov 26 as the last date of submission. A technical and financial bid will also be carried out following closure of EoI. The total works including plantation and maintenance of landscapes is said to be completed in one month.

“Out of the primary road network of 40 km, around 7.3 km road median needs plantation or restoration of the landscaping work done earlier. The work of the contracted agency will include plantation in areas where less than 50 per cent trees exist. While the existing plants may be relocated the new ones will be of similar category as the existing ones,” an official at the BDA said.

From Sishu Bhawan Square to Delta square at Ekamra Marg, CRP Square to Jayadev Vihar Square at Ekamra Kanan Road, Forest Park Bus Stop to Poonam Gate at Ekamra Marg and Omfed Square to Press Chhak at Mancheswar Station Road are the spots chosen for maintenance and plantation.

Denizens have often complained that ill-maintained median plantations on roads across the city have been posing a threat to pedestrians and commuters. Overgrown plants block view of the road making it difficult for pedestrians to spot moving traffic at a distance.

While the total cost of project has not been estimated officials have said that the party quoting lowest price for installation of plants and maintenance of road plants and landscape areas shall be provided with the contract.