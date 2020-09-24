Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Thursday, claimed that it will complete the construction of a bus depot at Khandagiri by October for shifting of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus depot from Baramunda.

The new bus depot for OSRTC at Khandagiri is part of the construction of Baramunda Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) project. The bus depot involves an expenditure of Rs 179.94 crore.

“The bus depot is spread over 2.5 acres of land and has reached the last leg of completion. The construction work began in November last year but was delayed due to restrictions on movement of labourers for COVID-induced lockdowns and shutdowns. The project will be completed next month before it is handed over to OSRTC by October 15,” said Rajendra Kumar Nayak, Chief Engineer BDA.

However, despite tall claims by BDA of speedy work on the project, the initiative has faced vehement protests from vendors and locals who have complained of loss of livelihood due to shift in bus stand. As a consequence, the joint eviction drive by the BMC and BDA could remove only a few temporary sheds, two boundary walls and two toilets constructed over there illegally.

Sources at BDA revealed that though many shops have been erected in the area illegally, many others have been rented out by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

“This is the biggest roadblock in removal of the structures for the project. Some of these who have been given on rent have managed to get a stay order on eviction from the court. However, we are positive that the new bus depot will be up and running by October this year,” a BDA official said.

Meanwhile, once finished, the depot will accommodate around 40 buses at one go.

Moreover, it will boast of amenities such as office, store-cum-driver rest room, workshop, washing bay, security room and other facilities. Besides, there would be a dedicated electricity sub-station, lighting and illumination facilities available in the depot.