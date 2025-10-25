Bhubaneswar: Ekamra MLA Babu Singh Friday laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of two crematoriums at Kaligadia and Garabadu in the Old Town area. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will carry out the project to improve facilities and ensure a more dignified space for last rites. Kaligadia crematorium will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.21 crore, while the Garabadu crematorium will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore. The BDA’s plan includes the construction of parking areas, boundary walls, and security kiosks at both sites.

Each crematorium will also have a staff room, caretaker room, separate changing rooms for men and women, waiting halls, pyre wood storage areas, and cremation platforms. To enhance the surroundings, the BDA will also develop water bodies, internal pathways, peripheral drains, and landscaped areas to create a clean, green, and peaceful environment. The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by local corporators, BDA Secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi, and other senior officials.

BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana urged local residents to extend their cooperation for the timely completion of both projects. He also informed that the BDA is developing another modern crematorium at Dumuduma. These redevelopment projects reflect the government’s commitment to providing dignified, accessible, and well-maintained facilities for the deceased and their families. As Bhubaneswar continues to grow as a Smart City, such initiatives aim to meet the city’s increasing needs while promoting respect, cleanliness, and compassion during times of grief.