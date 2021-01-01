Koraput: A video of government officials picnicking Thursday at Bandhugaon block in Koraput district has gone viral. Since then the officials have attracted flak from netizens and other sources. During the COVID-19 times, officials have repeatedly asked people to refrain from celebrations and gathering. But when it comes to walking the talk, there are many slips between the cup and the lip.

Senior officials of Bandhugaon block were allegedly having a get together at a mango orchard Thursday, just few metres away from the office. Official vehicles were allegedly used to take officers to the spot.

In the video, BDO Rajani Kant Das and other officials were seen dancing to the beat of music. Many of them were allegedly inebriated.

The video that went viral shows 30 to 40 officers taking part in the merry making, giving a toss to the COVID-19 guidelines. Questions have been raised regarding the officials breaking rules with impunity. People are asking as to what punishment will be meted out to them for breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

“Are the BDO, junior engineer, panchayat executive officer, gram rozgar sevaks and other staff of the block special so that they can break rules? Are they above the guidelines issued by the government,” asked locals here.

PNN