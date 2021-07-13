Nail reveals a lot about health. Many times people’s nails start turning yellow, black and white. Some people have blue or black lines in their nails. Nails of some people become weak on their own and start shedding.

Changes in the nail are not a normal thing, but a sign of many types of diseases. So you need to understand these signs.

Nails can also be related to disease or lack of any nutrients in your body.

White line on nail: – If white stripes are visible on your nail, then it can be a sign of kidney or liver related disease in the body. Apart from this, having a white line in the nail is also a sign of a disease like hepatitis.

Yellowing of nails: – If the color of the nail becomes yellow, then it is a sign of fungal infection. Apart from this, it also indicates thyroid, diabetes and lung disease.

White spots on nails: – Some people get white spots on their nails. With this you can understand that there is a deficiency of vitamin B, protein and zinc in your body.

Blue & black spots: – If there are blue and black spots in the nail, then the blood circulation in the body is not happening properly. Due to the disturbance of blood circulation, black or blue spots occur in the nail.

Red nail color: – If there is inflammation or lupus disease somewhere in your body, then the color of your nails can change. In such a situation the color of the nail may turn red.

Nail breakage: – Some people have cut or broken nails. Sometimes nails start breaking after weakness. With this you can also understand the signs of many diseases in the body. If you have this problem in your nails, then there may be a disease like lack of blood in the body or thyroid.