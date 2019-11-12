WhatsApp many ban you for life if you are part of some malicious groups. Many people have been permanently banned just for using a malicious name. That’s right! It had nothing to do with any malware; instead, just because of the name, the group was permanently banned.

Earlier, a user Mowe11 published a post on Reddit about his WhatsApp ban. He explained that a guy that was a participant of his group changed his university’s name group to something illegal, determining the ban for the entire group. He has also confirmed that all members got banned and that it was the 3rd time that a user did that.

Another user from Reddit, FranciscoAlfaro, was in a group of his school, has about 100 participants. When he woke up, all members were mysteriously banned with no apparent reason.”

A later post from a user known as PiTiXX states that he has been banned from WhatsApp as his friend changed the group subject using the same malicious name and all WhatsApp accounts have since been suspended.

It has been reported that when these people tried contacting WhatsApp they were met with an automated reply that explained that the ban took effect as they had violated the Terms of Service and that no further replies would be provided.

This means that when a person is wrongly banned by WhatsApp, they can’t do a single thing about it and also not receive any assistance from WhatsApp. What comes next is something that is every person’s biggest fear. These people whose WhatsApp account has been banned are forced to change their phone numbers and lose all their chat history in the process.