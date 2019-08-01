New Delhi: In a strict direction, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday warned all members to avoid passing comments on other members from their seats, otherwise they will have to tender an apology in the House from the next time.

Birla’s ruling came during the discussion on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as a member of the treasury benches asked an opposition member to sit and not speak.

Without naming the member, Birla said: “Who ordered you to tell that member to sit?… if any member passes such comments, he will have to stand and apologise for his act in the House from next time.”

He reiterated that there is no need to pass comments on any member while sitting on their seats.