Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Friday called upon members of Odisha State Bharat Scouts and Guides (OSBSG) to become torchbearers of a brighter future, stating that the nation needs their dedication, discipline, and values, now, more than ever. Speaking at the state-level award ceremony of OSBSG at the New Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan here, Kambhampati praised the scouts and guides movement for nurturing responsible citizens through service, self-reliance, and moral integrity. First Lady, Jayshree Kambhampati was also present on the occasion. “The Rajya Puraskar is not the end of your journey. It is a milestone,” the governor said, urging the young members to carry forward the values of kindness, honesty, and leadership in all their actions.

As the chief patron of the OSBSG, the Governor expressed pride in the organisation’s accomplishments and its strong presence even in remote areas of the state. He commended the Odisha state branch for winning several national-level awards. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of scoutmasters, guides, trainers, and volunteers in instilling timeless values such as compassion, respect for nature, teamwork, and service. At the event, OSBSG members were awarded in eight different categories. The Governor congratulated all the awardees and wished the organisation continued success in its future endeavours. Joining as a guest of honour, School and Mass Education and ST & SC Development Minister Nityananda Gond spoke about the role of Bharat Scouts and Guides in instilling discipline and teaching vital skills to navigate challenging situations.

Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, and Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj also graced the occasion and said, “The vision of a developed Odisha cannot be realised without your contribution, participation, and leadership.” OSBSG state chief commissioner Kali Prasad Mishra delivered the welcome address. Padma Shri Debi Prasanna Pattanayak was honoured with the Utkal Jyoti Samman by Kambhampati during the event.