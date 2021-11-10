Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika Forest personnel with the help of local social organisations and volunteers undertook a beach cleaning drive at Pentha beach – one of the favourite mass nesting sites of endangered olive ridley sea turtles.

Members of four social organisations, including Mo Kalia Suna Group of Odisha, Saan Wetland, Maa Patta Kumari Kala Bikash Yuba Sangathan, Megha Malhar of Endulapur along with the forest personnel cleaned nearly one and a half kilometres from Pentha to Barunei Tuesday.

According to DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest And Wildlife Division Jangyadatta Pati, cleaning of the turtle nesting site was in the mind of the forest department to keep the beach pollution-free and make the beach condition congenial for mass nesting of olive ridleys.

Pati said since accumulation of garbage on the beach hinders the smooth and safe nesting of olive ridley turtles, the beach cleaning was launched before the turtle came to the coast to lay eggs.

The Pentha beach attracts a large number of tourists every day for its long beach. Many tourists litter the beach with garbage.

The DFO said it has been decided to carry out the beach cleaning drive every week to ensure that the beach remains clean.

UNI