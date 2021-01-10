Keonjhar: A teacher and two others suffered injuries after a bear attacked them inside a school at Naranpur area in Keonjhar district Sunday.

According to a source, the bear somehow entered into a classroom of Naranpur Upper Primary School. The attack took place after the teacher entered into the classroom Sunday morning unaware of the presence of the wild animal. The bear suddenly leapt towards him and attacked him, a local man said.

Hearing his cries for help, nearby villagers came to his rescue and tried to drive the animal away. In the process, the bear injured two more villagers. However, they succeeded in driving the bear away into the jungle.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) where they are undergoing treatment there, it was learnt.

PNN