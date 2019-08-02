Boinda: A male bear was killed after being hit by a train at Krushnapur under Handapa police limits in Angul district on Talcher-Sambalpur track Thursday.

Sources said that the bear was crossing the track when a passenger train, heading towards Angul from Sambalpur, hit it, causing its death on the spot.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and buried the carcass after post-mortem.

Animal lovers here alleged that besides bears and elephants, hundreds of animals, domestic and wild, are losing their lives to train accidents.

PNN