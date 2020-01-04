Nuapada: Fear gripped locals and college authorities after three bears were spotted at National College campus in Nuapada town at about 4:00 pm Friday.

According to college authorities, the animal trio ventured into the playground in front of National College auditorium possibly in search of food. After running around in the campus for approximately three hours, the bears again went back into the forest.

The animals, however, did not cause any harm to humans. The teachers and the students of the college were gathered there to watch them.

It was learnt that the bears may have ventured into the area from Sunabeda sanctuary which is close to Nuapada town.

PNN