New Delhi: In the beauty industry, facial oils are the new buzzword. These oils have shown amazing results on many religious users, from using them in your morning routine or before your makeup to using them as the last step of your nighttime skincare routine.

Skincare is no longer just about a CTM routine. Everyone wants to use a little extra care to address their skin concerns, and beauty oils are the one-stop solution.

Beauty oils are formulated to heal all skin problems and provide an extra boost of hydration that everyone needs for plump skin, whether it’s acne marks, clogged pores, or skin texture.

With the market full of new brands and endless varieties, it becomes a little difficult for the buyer to understand which product should they actually spend their money on. To make it easier, listed below are some facial oils that you definitely need to get your hands on for a younger-looking skin.

Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Taila:

The Kunkumadi Taila is in the latest range from Ayouthveda which also happens to be their best seller. This is a facial oil that helps in restoring the natural glow on your skin. The oil is infused with a beautiful blend of finest Kashmiri Saffron with more than 20 glow-enhancing herbs that help to boost the skin resilience, improve flaws and add radiance to dull and matured skin. This oil can be used by both men and women and is a great gifting option to all the skincare freaks around you as we are in the wintertime and our skin needs that extra dose of hydration.

The brand is also running an offer of a flat 25% on their Kunkumadi range, hence this is the time for you to get your hands on this beauty.

Quantity: 30 ml

Price: Rs 1999/-

Kama Ayurveda Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil

This Ayurveda-based oil has been specially formulated for mature skin. It consists of antioxidant-rich Centella Asiatica (a herb with soothing, skin-repairing properties) as well as Indian gooseberry. These, along with the other nourishing ingredients the oil contains, work to reduce the appearance of fine lines over time. It is also suggested to be used in the under-eye area. The product is great for anyone who suffers from dry, parched skin under the eyes.

Quantity: 3 ml

Price: Rs 695

Minimalist Squalene 100%

The product is a special formula that contains just one ingredient that is squalene. Sometimes, a single good ingredient is all you need. It is derived from the goodness of olives. It is a 100 per cent lightweight formula that restores the skin barrier, elasticity and firmness. Along with being excellent as a moisturizer, squalane also works as an antioxidant that helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

Quantity: 30 ml

Price: Rs 699

Upakarma Ayurveda Vitamin C Serum

As far as your skincare routine is concerned, Vitamin C is a must antioxidant for your skin. This Ayurvedic face serum helps in smooth and softening the skin. Vitamin C is the first line of defence when it comes to age spots, removing fine lines and sun damages. The product helps in brightening the dull skin, minimizes dark spots, reduces hyperpigmentation and hydrates the skin deeply by building collagen. It provides deep hydration in the wintertime and could be used in the day as well as at night.

Quantity: 30 ml

Price: Rs 1199/-

RAS Luxury Oils Sweet Almond Pure Plant Oil

Here’s another one-ingredient-wonder. This oil from Ras Luxury is rich in Vitamin E and is extracted from the seeds of almonds, sweet almond oil is a non-fragrant plant oil that is packed with moisturizing fatty acids. The oil feels rich and luxurious on the skin which is ideal for when it’s feeling parched and in need of a serious dose of moisture. This wonderful luxurious oil can also be used on your scalp. Massage it in when your scalp needs some TLC.

Quantity: 50 ml

Price: Rs 950/-