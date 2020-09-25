Mumbai: An FIR has been lodged against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by actress Payal Ghosh. She has alleged that the producer-director sexually harassed him. Kashyap has however termed the allegations as ‘baseless’.

However, this is not the first time that accusations of sexual harassment have been raised in the Hindi film industry. Many other bigwigs of the industry have faced similar situations and have been named in the #MeToo movement.

Nana Patekar

The #MeToo movement was started by Tanushree Dutta in the Hindi film industry when she accused Nana Patekar of molesting her during shooting of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Tanushree said that Nana forcibly wanted to get close to her. He was not part of the song she was shooting, yet he tried to be intimate withher. Nana however, received clean chit from police in the sexual harassment case filed by Tanushree. According to reports, the case has been closed by the police on grounds that there was ‘no prima facie case against the actor.’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was has also been accused of sexual exploitation. An airhostess accused Abhijeet of sexually abusing her more than ‘20 years ago in a pub’ in Kolkata. Abhijeet denied the accusations and said ‘I was not even born at that time’.

Alok Nath

Writer and producer Vinata Nanda had accused actor Alok Nath of raping her. Vinata said that she was forced to drink alcohol which made her drowsy. Then the actor allegedly raped her. According to her, the incident took place 19 years back.

Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has also been accused of sexual harassment. Journalists Karishma Upadhyay, Saloni Chopra and Rachel White reported that Sajid had sexually and mentally harassed them. Sajid left the film Housefull 4 after being accused.