Lahore: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that like Imran Khan, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was also “selected” for the post of premier, in a U-turn from his earlier comments that opposition parties are united.

“Before Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was a selected premier,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn News.

Not sparing Sharif’s younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, the PPP leader said: “Like the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also does not give importance to parliament. The role of opposition leader in the National Assembly is important but he (Shahbaz) is in London. We hope that he will return soon and play his role as opposition leader.”

Taking on the Sharif brothers further, Bilawal said when the people of Punjab needed their leaders they “disappear”.

Former premier Sharif has been undergoing medical treatment in London since November last while Shahbaz Sharif is there to look after him.

Reacting to Bilawal’s comments, PML-N parliamentarians told the daily that they could give a befitting reply to the PPP chairman’s tirade against the Sharif brothers but this was not an appropriate time.

“Bilawal is a child and responding to his anti-Sharifs remarks may not reflect well on the politics of the opposition. The PTI is looking for a divide among the opposition parties desperately,” a PML-N lawmaker was quoted as saying by the daily.

He said that “had the PPP leader been politically mature, he would not have passed such comments to the amusement of the PTI government.”

PTI