Berhampur: With the spurge in COVID-19 infections in Odisha, the urge to get vaccinated has also increased. However, much to the anger of the local residents of this town, vaccination has reportedly come to a halt due to shortage of vaccines.

Notices have sprung up in many vaccination centres to this effect. They say that non-availability of vaccines have forced the shutdown of the centres.

Another notice said that vaccination will remain suspended Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in this town and resume again Thursday.

District administration and healthcare officials however, assured that the vaccines will be replenished by Thursday.

Notably, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra had written to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urging him to supply of at least 15 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Odisha immediately.

Notably, Ganjam district Tuesday reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases. These fresh cases took the district’s tally up to 22,039. Of them, 21,720 have recovered and 63 are undergoing treatment.