While taking shower we clean all parts of the body but often forget to clean the navel or belly button where the umbilical cord of the baby is attached at birth. Worth mentioning, there are at least 76 types of bacteria that are found in the navel. These bacteria often grow due to the presence of sweat, dust, soap and water in the navel due to which the navel smells very strange.

There are many symptoms of fungal infection such as reddening of the navel, itching, pain in the belly button, discharge of fluids from belly button and swelling around it. If you also want to avoid navel infection, then keep cleaning the belly button. Here we will tell you how to avoid infection by keeping the belly button clean.

If you want to avoid belly infection, wash your navel daily while bathing. Carefully wash the navel with soap with soft fingers. Use soap that helps fight bacteria.

After cleaning the belly button do not leave it wet but clean it with soft towels. The risk of infection is also high in the wet navel.

Use aromatic talcum powder in the navel to avoid bad odour.

Wear loose-fitting clothes to allow the navel to breathe.

During exercise, wear breathable clothes that can soak up sweat.

