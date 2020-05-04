Berhampur: In a bid to ensure that Odia expats who are quarantined, both at home and institutional quarantine centres, do not stray from the confines of their homes or quarantine centres, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has developed a mobile application to keep track on proceedings.

The ‘Swosth’ mobile app allows health workers of the District Health Department to monitor the people in quarantine. Takeders Company and Archito Design Studio with the help of BeMC have created this app.

BeMC had arranged a workshop at town hall Sunday in order to train the health workers regarding the use of the app. BeMC Commissioner Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Takeders Company CEO Swadhin Nayak and Archito Design Studio’s architect Hrishiskesh Nayak were present at the workshop.

BeMC authority said: “This would be an OTP based application and violation of quarantine will be monitored through this tracking app,”

“The mobile app will be installed in the phone of each quarantined person. As a result, it will help the health department of the district to collect more data about the quarantined. If the quarantined people will show any symptoms of COVID-19, then the health department will reach them within a span of time with the help of this app,” added BeMC authority.

The BeMC will give training to NGO members, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and ANMs on how to use the app in the future.

Notably, two persons who had returned from Surat, were reported positive in Ganjam district Sunday.

PNN