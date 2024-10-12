Keonjhar: Around 20-25 women have been duped while linking their Aadhaar cards with mobile numbers as money has allegedly been withdrawn from their savings accounts following the process. The matter came to the fore after multiple applicants Friday complained to Telkoi police station in Keonjhar district. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

Sources said that some women from Benamunda and Galda villages went to a Jana Seva Kendra at Benamunda October 4 to connect their mobile numbers with Aadhaar to get the benefits under Subhadra Yojana. A youth at the centre carried out the process and took their fingerprints on an e-POS for authentication, they said.

However, later the women found out that money had been withdrawn from their savings bank accounts. Satyabhama Sahu, wife of Trilochan Sahu of the village, received a message on her mobile that Rs 10,000 was withdrawn from her bank account October 4 and another Rs 10,000 October 6. Similarly, Snehalata Baksingh, Bhabani Patra, Jyotirmayee Dehuri, and Sanjukta Jena of Galda village were also duped at the said Aadhaar centre. Telkoi police station IIC Sushant Parida said that the details have been sought after receiving the complaint and the youth has denied the allegation.