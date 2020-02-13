Badasahi: In a deviation from rules, housing units of some beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) were built on a piece of pasture land at Bhimda panchayat under Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district.

With the work stalled now, beneficiaries are in a fix. They demand that they be provided record of rights for the pasture land where PMAY houses are being built.

However, construction of housing units has been stalled while they have to live under the open sky after their thatched houses were pulled down.

Some villagers had earlier opposed construction of housing units on the pasture land.

After housing units were stalled, 21 people were in a bind. Youth leader Prabhat Kumar Jena along with beneficiaries met the tehsildar in this regard.

They got the first phase of installments released. After the first phase of construction, GRSs usually recommend housings units for geo-tagging. Thereafter, the block administration is recommended to release the next installments.

Now, the second installments of bills have been stalled. Issuing record of rights for pasture land is against the officials rule, it was learnt.

Given this situation, funds spent on the housing units on the pasture land seem to have gone down the drain. The beneficiaries are desperate to save their houses.

On the other hand, additional tehsildar Pruthiraj Parida made it clear that there are official restrictions on issuance of record of rights for pasture land.

The beneficiaries were helpless and apprised the Badasahi BDO in this regard.

BDO Dillip Moharana said the panchayat executive officer has recommended work orders of housing units after verifying their land records. But some beneficiaries have made houses on the pasture land and the work has been stalled.

