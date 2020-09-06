Muniguda: One year has passed since the installation of grid substation at Hatamuniguda area in Rayagada district which was constructed at a cost of Rs19 crore. The local residents, however, are yet to get any benefits from this substation.

After completing the construction of 132/33KV grid substation at Hatamuniguda Square, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has been supplying electricity only to Railways while locals continue to suffer.

According to several villagers here, they are yet to get power supply from this substation.

Southco is now supplying electricity to Bisamkatak, Muniguda and Chandrapur blocks from the substation at Therubali. But the consumers in those blocks often suffer from power outage since the lines come through dense forests, several locals including Krushna Chandra Mallick, Ganesh Prasad Sahu and Bhagaban Behera said.

As many as 50,000 people of the three blocks will be benefitted if the Hatamuniguda grid substation is made fully functional and supply is given to domestic consumers, they added.

PNN