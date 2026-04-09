Kolkata: Ratna Debnath, mother of the raped-murdered RG Kar hospital doctor and the BJP candidate from Panihati, filed her nomination papers Thursday.

She was accompanied by senior BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani and district party leaders.

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, she said her sole aim is to oust the TMC regime in West Bengal, which, she alleged, would ensure women’s safety in the state and prevent a recurrence of incidents like the RG Kar case.

Nearly a year and a half after the brutal killing of her 26-year-old daughter inside a locked seminar room of the state-run hospital in August 2024, Debnath agreed to contest the polls on a BJP ticket from her hometown Panihati after being approached by the party “to bring to light the truth behind the crime”.

She is pitted against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh and CPI (M)’s Kalatan Dasgupta.