Kolkata: Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film. Nusrat Jahan has sought additional security protection after getting death threats on social media. She is getting the death threats for posting a video in which she is featured as ‘Mahisasurmardini’ (Goddess Durga).

Nusrat had September 18 posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts a picture of her ‘Mahisasurmardini’ video. In the video Nusrat is seen holding the trident which led to vicious trolling by a section of netizens.

A comment in Bengali written against her read, “You won’t be able to save yourself. Your god of earth won’t be able to save you.. After your death you will realise your folly. There won’t be any excuses for you.”

Nusrat is under routine security cover as an MP. She has already taken up with West Bengal government and Ministry of External Affairs the issue of additional security arrangement. She has asked for security during her outdoor shoots in London from September 27 to mid October. This information was given Wednesday by a close aide of the Trinamool Congress MP.

Nusrat has written a letter September 29 to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK. “I would like to inform you that I reached London two days back on my professional purpose. After reaching here I have received a death threat via my social media pages from some fundamentalists. They belong to India and a neighbouring country,” she wrote.

Nusrat has informed the High Commission that she will be in London till October 16. “During my stay in London I require an immediate police protection as the threat is very serious. It is affecting my mental health. I would request you to kindly arrange to provide me a necessary protection in London,” she said in the letter.

The actor-turned-politician also attached screen shots of two trolls on her mail box. One of them read, “Your time of death has come. You are fearful of Allah but cannot cover your body. Shame on you.”

A member of Nusrat’s team said ‘she has always stood up for secular and inclusive views and these trolls do not deter her’.

Nusrat had been trolled in the past a section of Muslim fundamentalists for sporting sindoor and inaugurating ISKCON rathyatra. She had hit back by strongly asserting her faith in the religion of humanity and secularism. She said humanity does not prevent her from participating in other religious festivals while believing in Islam.